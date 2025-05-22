NGC, LUMS Energy Institute to host national consultative workshop on 24th

LAHORE: The National Grid Company (NGC) of Pakistan (formerly NTDC), in collaboration with LUMS Energy Institute, will host the National Consultative Workshop on the Power Sector Indigenization Road Map on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at LUMS Lahore.

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari will grace the occasion as Chief Guest, while Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr. Waseem Nazir will address the gathering and highlight the role of regulatory body in accelerating industrial localization.

Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chairman Board of Directors NGC and Senior Advisor at LUMS Energy Institute, stated “This workshop aims to bring together leaders from the power sector, local manufacturers, regulatory authorities and academia to chart out a unified and actionable roadmap to strengthen Pakistan’s electrical equipment manufacturing ecosystem.”

As part of this initiative, the event will feature the official launch of Pakistan’s first Power Equipment Manufacturing Dashboard, a real-time digital platform designed to track localization progress, map vendor capacity, and identify strategic investment opportunities. This tool is developed by the LUMS Energy Institute and will become a cornerstone of the Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP).

The workshop features distinguished speakers and participants, including the Chairman WAPDA, Managing Director PPMC, CEO K-Electric, Chairman BoDs of DISCOs, CEO CPPA-G and other senior representatives from government, industry, and regulatory institutions.

