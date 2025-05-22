FESCO crackdown on power thieves in full swing

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), a massive crackdown against electricity theft is underway in eight districts of the FESCO region. During this special operation against power theft in six operation circles of FESCO region, 42 more electricity thieves were caught and more than 59,000 detection units and a fine of more than Rs 1.993 million have been imposed on them.

During the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft in the FESCO region, a total of 19,067 electricity thieves have been caught so far, and a fine of more than 2.95 billion rupees has been imposed on them, consisting of more than 44.891 million detection units. These power pilferers were found guilty of stealing electricity through direct supply, shunt systems, drilling holes in the meter body, hacking the meter, and various other methods.

Totally 17,735 domestic, 630 commercial, 599 agricultural and 103 industrial connections were found to be involved in electricity theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025