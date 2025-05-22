AIRLINK 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.54%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
MLCF 76.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.19%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 44.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
PPL 175.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,211 Increased By 279.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,710 Increased By 113 (0.31%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

School van attack: Maryam telephones CM Balochistan

Recorder Report Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 06:58am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a telephonic contact with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school van in Khuzdar.

She assured him to extend full cooperation in this hour of need and difficulty. She offered her full assistance in taking all possible steps to combat terrorist attacks till their complete elimination.

Maryam Nawaz also offered complete cooperation for the provision of medical treatment to the injured during the tragedy.

She said, “The Punjab government stands with their brothers and sisters of Balochistan in this difficult time.”

“I can feel the amount of grief and pain of the parents of the martyred children,” she added.

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed her deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sarfraz Bugti CM Balochistan Khuzdar attack School van attack

Comments

200 characters

School van attack: Maryam telephones CM Balochistan

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories