School van attack: Maryam telephones CM Balochistan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a telephonic contact with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school van in Khuzdar.

She assured him to extend full cooperation in this hour of need and difficulty. She offered her full assistance in taking all possible steps to combat terrorist attacks till their complete elimination.

Maryam Nawaz also offered complete cooperation for the provision of medical treatment to the injured during the tragedy.

She said, “The Punjab government stands with their brothers and sisters of Balochistan in this difficult time.”

“I can feel the amount of grief and pain of the parents of the martyred children,” she added.

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed her deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

