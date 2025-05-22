PML-N parliamentary party assails Indian aggression

LAHORE: The PML-N parliamentary party which met here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair adopted a resolution condemning the Indian aggression and unjustified war launched against Pakistan, in which innocent children, women and ordinary citizens of Pakistan, mosques were martyred.

The meeting pays tribute to all its martyrs, to the courage and patience of their families and salutes the Ghazis.

The meeting salutes its brave armed forces, which annihilated the enemy’s modern weapons and war mongering on May 6 and 7 and on May 10 during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsus.

The meeting paid tribute to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and the officers, soldiers, and intelligence agencies of the Pakistan Army, whose military expertise and unparalleled spirit of defending the homeland have made Pakistan and 24 crore Pakistanis proud.

The meeting paid tribute to the leader of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, who guided the federal government at this critical and decisive stage of history and in the light of his valuable experience, made his valuable contribution to the defense of the dear homeland and the protection of national interests through maintaining continuous consultation with all the stakeholders.

The meeting paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a historic leadership role in saving the country from bankruptcy, bringing economic and political stability, and fulfilling the requirements of defending the homeland during the war imposed by India, and by maintaining excellent discipline and coordination between with political and military leadership and made Pakistan proud across the globe.

The resolution says that despite India’s provocations, timely and correct decisions were taken with great prudence, courage and restraint. The prime minister fully expressed the sentiments of the people and united the military, public and political entities to make the entire nation united.

The meeting especially appreciates the unparalleled military leadership of the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, his bravery in defeating the Indian army on the battlefield along with chalking out best military strategy during the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsus to outrightly combat Indian aggression. The participants also appreciate conferring the highest military honour of Field Marshal to General Asim Munir.

While congratulating General Syed Asim Munir on being conferred extraordinary military honour, the participants of the meeting believe that this is a manifestation of the recognition of the bravery of the Pakistani armed forces collectively.

The meeting pays tribute to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who took timely decisions on the public and administrative fronts. She enhanced the spirit of the nation along with increasing the morale of the armed forces with strong public support.

She made the police, Rangers, district administration, hospitals and other institutions to remain standby and be prepared to cope up with any untoward incident. Excellent arrangements were made for providing timely medical assistance to the people who became the victims of Indian aggression in different parts of Punjab.

The meeting salutes the wisdom and leadership skills of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during time of trial and tribulation. The meeting salutes the people of Pakistan who became a united entity in the hour of need and difficulty.

The meeting appreciates all political parties who put aside their petty differences over national interest. It also pays tribute to the media which exposed the Indian false and fake news. Not only the whole world but the Indian people as well acknowledged the professional abilities of Pakistan’s media.

The participants while strongly condemning the heinous attack by the terrorists on a school bus in Khuzdar and expresses heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the affected and bereaved families. The meeting prays for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for granting patience and fortitude to their families.

Moreover, the Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari strongly condemned the terrorist attack on innocent schoolchildren in Balochistan during her address in the Assembly.

She extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab and herself.

She said, “These innocent children were our future, targeted by cowardly enemies. After the successes of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsus, enemy proxies have once again become active. However, the Pakistan Army responded forcefully to the enemy’s attack and shot down their aircraft.”

Azma Bokhari further stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, assuring full support to the affected families and complete cooperation in the treatment of the injured.

She emphasized that Operation Bunyan-un-Marsus is not over yet and must continue as long as enemy proxies remain active. She stressed that just as the enemy’s aircraft were taken down, firm action must also be taken against Indian proxies.

She stated that enemy proxies must meet the same fate as the Indian military did. “We will defend our homeland at all costs and hold those responsible for the loss of innocent lives accountable,” she concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025