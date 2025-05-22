Maryam announces ‘Punjab Development Plan’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the “Punjab Development Plan” under which new projects will be introduced across the province.

The CM chaired the PML-N parliamentary party meeting in which she gave a three-hour-long briefing to the assembly members about the first comprehensive and unique beautification plan and its details.

“Fateha” was also offered for the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsus.

The chief minister apprised the participants of the meeting that under the beautification plan, the hanging electric wires in the markets of every district will be made underground. A cart market will be established in every district & tehsil, canals will also be decorated in different cities. Under the beautification plan, the markets will be remodelled, infrastructure will be improved and food streets will also be established.

The chief minister met the assembly members during the parliamentary party meeting and inquired about their well-being.

The assembly members congratulated the CM on the successful outcome of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsus. They paid tribute to party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The Assembly members thanked the chief minister for launching more than 80 major development projects simultaneously across Punjab.

The chief minister announced to introduce new projects across the province through the Punjab Development Plan. It was decided to complete the “Punjab Development Project” in 60 cities during current year.

The chief minister announced to gradually make 800 villages of Punjab as model villages. She announced the construction and expansion of 400 kilometers of small connecting roads in villages in consultation with the assembly members. She announced to provide funds worth Rs 250 billion for the construction and expansion of roads from next year.

It was decided to distribute 1100 electric buses to all districts across Punjab. The Chief Minister reiterated her pledge to complete the target of building one lac houses by the end of current year. She announced to launch Metro bus service in Faisalabad and Gujranwala soon. It was also announced to launch ART transport project on Lahore Canal Road at the earliest.

The Chief Minister announced the launching of ration cards for the poor and needy across Punjab soon. It was announced to establish WASA offices in every major city of the province. She announced to establish Center of Excellence kindergarten campus in every division.

The chief minister while addressing the parliamentary party meeting said, “I will fulfill whatever promise I will make to the people of Punjab. Markets across the province have opened and the people feel a sigh of relief with the elimination of encroachments.”

She added, “Water supply will be ensured in remote areas of Punjab. We are striving to make ‘Suthra Punjab’ project from better to best day by day. For the first time after cities, villages have also been included in the cleanliness programme.”

She highlighted, “No district or tehsil will be deprived of the beautification plan. The assembly members are like my sisters and brothers.”

She maintained, “Ruthless operations will be carried out against criminals. Miscreants try to spread unrest in Punjab. CTD has been strengthened, combing operations are being carried out across the province. All cities of Punjab will be converted to safe cities within a span of few months. An effective anti-narcotics force has been mobilized in Punjab. An effective campaign is also underway to protect the livestock across Punjab.”

She outlined, “8,000-strong para-force is ready to start become functional for performing their duties with regard to anti-encroachment drive, price control and other affairs in the province. Under the Lahore Development Plan, 6,000 streets, sewers and water tanks are being built. Public money is now being spent on their welfare. Each and every single penny is the trust of the public and it should be spent wisely. The Punjab government is striving to perform its duties with the best of intentions, Allah Almighty will definitely reward it. The level of transparency maintained in the Ramadan package is unprecedented.”

The chief minister said, “The interests of the people as well as the farmers are also taken in to account. A sewer line is being laid stretching up to 450 kilometers in Lahore. I also express my gratitude to the team which is assisting in serving the people.”

Special Assistant on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah appreciated the initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif being taken for the welfare of a common man.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed gratitude to the chief minister. In the meeting, prayers for the forgiveness for the late Member of Punjab Assembly Arshad Warraich and the late father of MPA Faisal were also offered.

