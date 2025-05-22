Sindh CM reviews SICVD progress, announces major upgrades

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, reviewed the progress and future development of the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD), a flagship healthcare network providing free, world-class cardiac treatment across the province.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Secretary to CM Zaman Narejo, and Executive Director SICVD Prof. Jawaid Sial, among other senior officials.

The chief minister lauded SICVD as a model of public healthcare, noting that its services, from emergency cardiac care to complex surgeries and paediatric cardiology, are offered completely free of charge, a critical lifeline for thousands of patients who cannot afford costly private treatments in other provinces.

Under the patronage of the Sindh government, the SICVD network has grown into one of the largest cardiac care systems in Pakistan, operating 10 full-scale cardiac hospitals and 29 Chest Pain Units across the province. From Karachi to Kashmore, the network provides state-of-the-art facilities, including diagnostic labs, interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, stroke units, and emergency services.

“No other public sector institution in the country matches SICVD’s reach and quality in cardiovascular healthcare,” the CM said. In a major announcement, Murad Shah unveiled plans for what is being touted as the world’s largest cardiac hospital, the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (ZABICVD), currently under construction in Landhi, Karachi.

Once completed, the facility will feature 1,200 beds, 5 state-of-the-art operating theatres, 4 Cath labs and 1 hybrid lab, modern CT & MRI services, comprehensive paediatric cardiac care, and a dedicated research centre and nursing school.

The project is a monumental step towards transforming Pakistan into a regional leader in cardiac healthcare and medical research.

Upcoming Tando Mohammad Khan and Hyderabad projects: The Chief Minister was briefed on significant upcoming expansions. At SICVD Tando Mohammad Khan, the new facility set to be inaugurated soon includes an additional Operation theatre, a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), a Surgical ICU, and a Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) with cutting-edge technology. These facilities will greatly enhance surgical capacity and specialised care in the region.

At Hyderabad, the recently inaugurated services include a newly renovated 8-bedded triage unit for rapid assessment of critical patients and a 19-bedded emergency department, fully equipped to handle complex cardiac emergencies with swift precision.

These enhancements reflect the government’s commitment to equity in healthcare access, especially for underserved populations. SICVD Next Phase: As part of SICVD’s long-term vision, CM Shah was briefed on plans for a Ground plus seven Floor facility, which will have 300 inpatient beds, advanced paediatric cardiology services, expanded operating g theatres and Cath labs, integrated imaging and diagnostics (CT, MRI).

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of speedy construction, quality assurance, and continued patient-centric care. He also directed that monitoring mechanisms be strengthened to ensure that every rupee spent delivers measurable outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025