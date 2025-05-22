Reviving Indo-Pak dialogue

Thank God that the two nuclear powers in South Asia have reached a ceasefire, however fragile, agreement. A mutually destructive nuclear catastrophe has been averted. This occasion has been celebrated with much vigour and jubilation by the peace-loving people on either side of the boundary, particularly in Pakistan.

Pakistan rightfully claims to have earned a victory in the conflict with an enemy who happens to be at least four times more powerful in terms of military strength.

One must not overlook the fact that it was a premeditated conflict between proxies of the two superpowers triggered by a false flag operation at the behest of India’s western strategic allies. The main objective was to establish India’s hegemony in the region so as to eventually neutralize Pakistan’s nuclear capability.

However, enemy’s plans were frustrated by a bold and timely response of both Pakistan’s civil and military leadership. Pakistan was able to establish its strategic edge over it enemy. In particular, the role played by the Pakistan Air Force was exemplary, setting new standards in air combat. An extraordinary professional skill, velour and efficient use of state-of-the-art technology were demonstrated by the Pakistan Air Force.

Considering the ceasefire brokered by the US and its allies as a victory for Pakistan is rather deceptive, because it came about as a compulsion to bail India out of the embarrassment inflicted upon by the Pakistan’s armed forces. Both parties to the conflict have been called upon to settle their disputes peacefully with the intervention of a neutral country. Ceasefire is not an end itself and must not be construed as a victory for Pakistan.

Practically, the battlefield has shifted to the negotiation table. Thus, both parties have a long way to go in resolving multitude of complex issues that linger on, in which Kashmir being the core issue. Success of the proposed negotiations, if they ever take place, would depend on intentions of India and its Western strategic partners who seek to establish India’s hegemony in South Asia to contain China. Pakistan runs the risk of losing all the gains made on the battlefront in the wake of pressure that it will have to face from India’s strategic partners seeking an upper hand for India.

Firstly, would India be willing to negotiate the core issue of Kashmir that it proclaims to be its internal affair? Secondly, an impartial investigation of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam is warranted to fix responsibility. It is necessary if Pakistan has to bail itself out of the recurring blame game. Would India ever allow that to happen? Apart from that there are other issues that need immediate redressal, particularly the Indus Waters Treaty, the Simla Agreement, the status of Line of Control (LOC) and closure of Pakistan’s space for air traffic.

In order to make proposed negotiations fruitful, it will be more appropriate that as a first step, both countries should demonstrate a spirit of goodwill by acknowledging their commitment for adherence to the provisions of the Simla Agreement and the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan should immediately withdraw restriction on its airspace. Proposed negotiations should involve development of credible mechanisms for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and prevention and eradication of terrorism on either side of the border. Much of it would depend on how keen India is in ensuring regional peace and stability to ensure prosperity of about 1.7 billion people of South Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025