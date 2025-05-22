AIRLINK 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.54%)
Pakistan

Australia celebrates its people-to-people connections with Pakistan

Press Release Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commission celebrated Australia Day in Spring 2025 with a vibrant reception in Islamabad, shining a spotlight on the dynamic people-to-people connections that continue to shape the Australia–Pakistan relationship.

This year’s theme was brought to life through immersive experiences and a fusion of cultures: kangaroos in truck art, the sounds of native Australian birds echoing through the gardens, and digital displays showcasing the natural beauty of Australia’s six states and two territories.

“This relationship is powered by people,” High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said in his address. “From the Baloch cameleers who helped build Australia’s outback, to the more than 100,000 Pakistanis who now call Australia home, and the 20,000 students currently studying in Australia—our ties are living, growing, and deeply rooted.”

“Ours is a relationship built on cooperation and shared experience—scientists tackling salinity together, girls playing cricket, alumni shaping Pakistan’s future. It’s about connection, hope, and a shared future,” Hawkins said.

The High Commissioner highlighted the enduring cooperation of more than 40 years of working together to build resilience in the agriculture and water sectors, and our long-standing defence ties. Australia’s support continues to strengthen climate resilience, education, and gender equality through grassroots partnerships that uplift Pakistani communities.

“This friendship is not just official—it’s about connections between ordinary people. And it’s growing stronger every day,” Hawkins concluded.

