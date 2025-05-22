IK, Bushra: Hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

RAWALPINDI: The special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, adjourned proceedings on Wednesday until May 26, following a request from the defence counsel.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, presiding over the case at Adiala Jail, postponed the hearing after being informed that the defence lawyer scheduled to conduct the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses was unable to attend due to other professional commitments.

