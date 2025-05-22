AIRLINK 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.54%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
MLCF 76.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.19%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 44.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
PPL 175.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,211 Increased By 279.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,710 Increased By 113 (0.31%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

IK, Bushra: Hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Fazal Sher Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

RAWALPINDI: The special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, adjourned proceedings on Wednesday until May 26, following a request from the defence counsel.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, presiding over the case at Adiala Jail, postponed the hearing after being informed that the defence lawyer scheduled to conduct the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses was unable to attend due to other professional commitments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Toshakhana case PTI Bushra Bibi special court Toshakhana II

Comments

200 characters

IK, Bushra: Hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories