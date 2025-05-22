AIRLINK 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.54%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
MLCF 76.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.19%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 44.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
PPL 175.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,211 Increased By 279.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,710 Increased By 113 (0.31%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

70pc of PTV revenue spent on salaries, Senate panel told

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) collects Rs10.2 billion annually through a TV fee charged via electricity bills and earns another Rs3 billion through advertisements and sponsorships. However, nearly 70 per cent of its total revenue—around Rs9 billion—is spent solely on salaries for its 4,201 employees, the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was informed during a visit to PTV headquarters on Tuesday.

The committee, chaired by Senator Syed Ali Zafar, received a comprehensive briefing on PTV’s structure, finances, and editorial operations. The session opened with serious concerns raised over the alleged censorship of opposition members’ speeches during live Senate proceedings.

Senator Zafar presented video footage from a recent Senate session in which his speech was not aired by PTV. “The PTV logo appeared on the screen the moment I began speaking. Earlier, the ministry claimed this was due to a technical glitch, but recurring incidents suggest deliberate censorship,”

he said.

Committee members questioned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the protocols for live coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan admitted that PTV does not have written standard operating procedures (SOPs) for broadcasting parliamentarians’ speeches live. The committee directed the ministry to submit a detailed report on all such incidents involving the non-airing of opposition speeches in the upcoming meeting.

Briefing the committee, Secretary Ambreen Jan said that PTV currently operates nine channels across seven centres nationwide. While the broadcaster earns over Rs13 billion annually through various streams, a significant portion—approximately Rs9 billion— is consumed by salaries and benefits. She added that efforts were being made to digitalise operations to improve revenue generation.

The committee acknowledged PTV’s role in countering Indian media propaganda during recent regional tensions and commended the organisation for responsibly presenting facts to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE PTV PTV revenue

Comments

200 characters

70pc of PTV revenue spent on salaries, Senate panel told

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories