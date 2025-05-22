New Delhi actively using BLA to orchestrate terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan has once again come under the spotlight, with credible security sources revealing that New Delhi is actively using banned militant outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to orchestrate terror attacks within Pakistani territory.

According to security officials, the recent suicide bombing on a school bus in Khuzdar on May 21 — which martyred three children and two adults and left several others critically injured — is part of a broader Indian-sponsored campaign aimed at destabilising Balochistan. The attack has been described as “a cowardly act by the BLA under Indian directives”.

Security sources highlighted that after suffering major setbacks during Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, Indian-backed proxies have intensified efforts to spread chaos through social media threats and coordinated attacks. Following May 10, 2025, multiple known and anonymous Indian social media accounts began issuing threats of violence in Balochistan, further substantiating suspicions of cross-border orchestration.

“India is using groups like the banned BLA to execute terror plots in Pakistan in a desperate bid to divert public attention from its own internal failures,” the sources said. They pointed out that Indian intelligence is actively nurturing terrorism by maintaining at least 21 training camps in Rajasthan to prepare militants for infiltration into Pakistan.

Evidence of Indian involvement in Pakistan’s internal destabilisation has long been available, with the captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav having openly confessed to facilitating terror networks on Indian government’s directives.

Security sources also revealed that terrorists involved in the Jaffer Express train attack had maintained contact with Indian handlers via Afghanistan — another indication of regional destabilisation efforts coordinated by Indian intelligence.

India’s political leadership and media have been repeatedly found endorsing and amplifying narratives of groups like the BLA, which have been internationally condemned for terrorism. “This clearly demonstrates India’s state sponsorship of terrorism,” officials said.

