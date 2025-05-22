AIRLINK 161.89 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.85%)
Pakistan

New Delhi’s narrative relies on lies: Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Pakistan seeks peace but stressed that India’s “new normal” of brinkmanship—such as the 2019 near-war escalation—endangers millions.

He also warned that unresolved disputes risk triggering a catastrophic nuclear conflict between Pakistan and India.

Speaking outside Foreign Office after receiving briefing, he added that international community must understand: two nuclear-armed rivals cannot afford miscalculations. Islamabad insists it is not the aggressor and will present evidence to foreign governments that Delhi’s narrative relies on “lies.”

It Is worth mentioning here that Pakistan had announced a major diplomatic push to counter what it calls India’s “aggressive propaganda” following recent military tensions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee under former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to coordinate with the world about Indian aggressive postures and hegemonic designs towards Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Bilawal with leading a high-profile delegation—including senior politicians and diplomats like Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, and ex-envoys Jalil Abbas Jilani and TehminaJanjua—to brief global powers on Kashmir, terrorism, and the Indus Waters Treaty. The team will plead that Delhi’s actions, including what Pakistan claims is the “weaponisation” of water resources, are destabilising the region.

The move comes as India prepares its own counter-campaign, with plans to dispatch bipartisan delegations to UN Security Council members to defend its stance on terrorism and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

