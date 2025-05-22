AIRLINK 161.89 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.85%)
BOP 10.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
FCCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
MLCF 76.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.35%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,262 Increased By 330.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 36,727 Increased By 130.1 (0.36%)
World Print 2025-05-22

Israeli ‘warning’ fire at diplomats sparks outcry amid Gaza pressure

AFP Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

JENIN, (Palestinian Territories): Israeli troops fired warning shots during foreign diplomats’ visit to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the military said, drawing condemnation as pressure mounted on Israel to allow aid into war-battered Gaza.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israel to hold accountable those responsible for the shooting near the city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and a frequent target of Israeli raids.

The Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of having “deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation”.

The Israeli military said “the delegation deviated from the approved route”, prompting troops to fire “warning shoots” to keep them away from “an area where they were not authorised to be”.

In a statement, the military said it “regrets the inconvenience caused” by the shooting, which resulted in no injuries.

The incident came as international pressure mounted on Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians waited desperately for vital supplies after the easing of a two-month total aid blockade.

Rescuers in the Palestinian territory, where Israel has recently intensified its devastating offensive, said overnight Israeli strikes killed at least 19 people, including a week-old baby.

Israel said 93 trucks had entered Gaza on Tuesday but faced accusations the amount fell far short of what was required. The United Nations said the aid had been held up.

The world body on Monday said it had been cleared to send in aid for the first time since Israel imposed a total blockade on March 2 in a move leading to critical shortages of food and medicine.

Umm Talal al-Masri, 53, a displaced Palestinian living in an area of Gaza City, described the situation as “unbearable”.

“No one is distributing anything to us. Everyone is waiting for aid, but we haven’t received anything,” she told AFP.

“We’re grinding lentils and pasta to make some loaves of bread, and we barely manage to prepare one meal a day.”

The Israeli army stepped up its offensive at the weekend, vowing to defeat Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.

Israel has faced massive pressure, including from traditional allies, to halt its intensified offensive and allow aid into Gaza.

Gaza Kaja Kallas

