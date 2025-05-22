AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,235 Increased By 303.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 36,689 Increased By 92.2 (0.25%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-22

Oil prices dip

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

NEW YORK: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the US government released bearish data on crude and fuel supplies ahead of the start of the summer driving season in the United States, a period of higher demand.

Prices had earlier increased about 1% following reports Israel could be preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities raised fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East. Brent futures fell 8 cents to $65.30 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 3 cents to $62.00.

US crude, gasoline and distillate inventories all posted surprise builds in the week ended May 16, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels, while gasoline stocks rose by about 800,000 barrels and distillate stockpiles added about 600,000 barrels.

“The EIA report saw builds for crude, gasoline and distillate, which market participants didn’t like,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS.

The data caused oil futures to turn negative after finding support earlier in the session from news that US intelligence suggests that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple US officials.

It was not clear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision, CNN added, citing the officials. “Such an escalation would not only put Iranian supply at risk, but also in large parts of the broader region,” ING commodities strategists said. Considering Iran exports more than 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), fears of supply disruptions have helped to drive prices higher, said UBS’s Staunovo. Iran is the third-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and an Israeli attack could upset flows from the country.

There are also concerns that Iran could retaliate by blocking oil tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz, through which Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates export crude oil and fuel. “If tensions were to escalate, we’re likely looking at temporary trade shifts or a supply hit of around 500,000 barrels a day - something OPEC+ could offset fairly quickly,” Rystad Energy analyst Priya Walia said.

The US and Iran have held several rounds of talks this year over Iran’s nuclear programme while US President Donald Trump has revived a campaign of stronger sanctions on Iranian crude exports. Despite the discussions, US officials and the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made comments on Tuesday indicating both sides remain far from a resolution.

Kazakhstan’s oil production, meanwhile, has risen by 2% in May, an industry source said on Tuesday, defying OPEC+ pressure to reduce output.

Oil oil price

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices dip

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories