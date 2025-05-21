AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Colgate-Palmolive quarterly profit declines on slowing urban demand

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 09:46pm

Colgate Palmolive India, opens new tab posted a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as sales slowed down on softening urban demand and intensified competition.

The toothpaste maker’s net profit fell 6.5% to 3.55 billion Indian rupees ($41.51 million) in the quarter ended March 31.

Revenue from operations declined nearly 2% to 14.52 billion rupees. Expenses, meanwhile, were largely flat year-on-year.

Key context

The local arm of Colgate-Palmolive, opens new tab, known for its eponymous range of Colgate toothpastes, has been grappling with sluggish urban demand for its oral care products.

Consumer demand in rural regions has outpaced urban areas for more than a year now, helped by state-run support schemes and a strong harvest, while city-dwellers face slowing wage growth.

The company pointed to a “challenging operating environment” in the second half of fiscal 2025, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. Its marketing and promotional expenses rose year-on-year in the fourth quarter, amid higher competition with other players.

India Colgate Palmolive Colgate

Comments

200 characters

India’s Colgate-Palmolive quarterly profit declines on slowing urban demand

Iran faces US without Plan B as nuclear red lines collide

President Zardari lauds China’s role in ‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development’

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Read more stories