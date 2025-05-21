AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s NALCO says profit doubles as higher aluminium, copper prices boost margins

Reuters Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 08:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s National Aluminium Company (NALCO), on Wednesday, reported that its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled as higher commodity prices boosted margins.

Global prices of base metals, including aluminium, rose sharply over January to March due to lower production in China, falling inventories, and stockpiling by importers due to uncertainties over U.S. tariffs.

The benchmark three-month aluminium and copper rose 17% and 10% on-year, respectively, in the quarter. Higher commodity prices tend to raise the selling price of metals.

State-owned NALCO’s consolidated profit came in at 20.67 billion rupees ($241.7 million) for the January-March period, more than double from a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 47.2% to 52.68 billion rupees.

NALCO’s aluminium business, which contributes to over half of overall revenue, grew nearly 33%.

It reported a 60% surge in its chemicals business, its second-biggest segment and one that produces caustic soda, hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite.

Expenses fell 3.2% to 26.34 billion rupees, mainly due to lower raw material costs.

That helped lift its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin to 50% from 24%.

Rival Vedanta’s profit also doubled last quarter, while Hindalco’s earnings rose more than analysts had estimated.

India Copper aluminium copper price aluminium price NALCO

Comments

200 characters

India’s NALCO says profit doubles as higher aluminium, copper prices boost margins

Iran faces US without Plan B as nuclear red lines collide

President Zardari lauds China’s role in ‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development’

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Read more stories