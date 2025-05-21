AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
Angola holds key rate for sixth straight meeting

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 08:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LUANDA: Angola’s central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged for the sixth meeting in a row on Wednesday, citing global economic uncertainty despite a slowdown in domestic inflation.

The Bank of Angola has maintained its key lending rate at 19.50% since May last year.

The central bank has kept policy tight to try to rein in inflation, which has been gradually declining but was still at more than 22% in annual terms in April.

Angola hopes to transition to an inflation-targeting framework, which would involve setting a specific inflation target to guide monetary policy.

Governor Manuel Tiago Dias said the central bank was for now sticking to its forecast that inflation would end the year at 17.5%.

IMF cuts Angola’s 2025 growth forecast to 2.4% on emerging risks

“When we look at inflation up to April, we see that there has been a fairly substantial year-on-year reduction. Our projections for May and June indicate that we will probably see a (continued) downwards trend in inflation,” he told a press conference.

Last week the International Monetary Fund cut Angola’s preliminary growth outlook for 2025 to 2.4% from an initial 3%, citing lower prices of oil and tightening external financing conditions.

