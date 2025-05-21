AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
Pope calls for ‘sufficient humanitarian aid’ into Gaza

AFP Published 21 May, 2025 07:23pm
Palestinians gather to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 21, 2025. Photo: AFP
Palestinians gather to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 21, 2025. Photo: AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV called Wednesday for sufficient humanitarian aid to be allowed into war-ravaged Gaza, where humanitarian agencies say a total blockade has sparked critical food and medicine shortages.

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is worrying and painful,” the pope said during his first weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“I renew my heartfelt appeal to allow the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid and to put an end to the hostilities, the heartbreaking price of which is paid by children, the elderly, the sick,” he said.

Leo, who was elected on May 8 to be the Catholic Church’s first US pope, has made peace a theme of his papacy so far, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel has come under massive international pressure to abandon its intensified military campaign in Gaza and allow urgent humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

The UN announced Monday that it had been cleared to send in aid for the first time since Israel imposed a total blockade on March 2, sparking severe shortages of food and medicine.

But aid groups say the amount allowed in is not enough to meet needs.

