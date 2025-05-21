AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Key Bangladesh party protests against government

AFP Published 21 May, 2025 06:54pm
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters gather near the chief adviser’s residence in Dhaka on May 21, 2025, demanding BNP’s Ishraque Hossain as the capital’s mayor. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters gather near the chief adviser’s residence in Dhaka on May 21, 2025, demanding BNP’s Ishraque Hossain as the capital’s mayor. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s key political party held large-scale protests against the interim government for the first time on Wednesday, as political rows spill onto the streets including demands for an election date.

Thousands of supporters of the powerful Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) rallied in Dhaka, shutting down central streets, demanding their candidate be installed as the capital’s mayor.

The protests are significant in that they pitted the BNP, seen as the frontrunners in highly anticipated elections, against the caretaker government.

The interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus took over following a mass uprising in August 2024 that toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

No date has been set for elections but Yunus has promised polls will be held by June 2026 at the latest.

Bangladesh security forces kill two, sparking rights concerns

The BNP have accused the interim government of blocking a ruling by the Election Commission that named their candidate as the winner of 2020 elections, which were seen as rigged by Hasina’s now-banned Awami League party.

But the BNP’s would-be mayor Ishraque Hossain has not taken up his post, with city authorities run instead by a government-appointed administrator.

BNP supporters have padlocked the gates of the mayoral office for the past week suspending civic services, demanding Hossain take up the post – pointing out that this has already happened in the country’s second city Chittagong.

“The government is not understanding the language of the people,” said protester Rawshan Ara, 43, adding that she and fellow BNP loyalists would escalate protests if Hossain does not become mayor.

Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said protests had, so far, been led by local activists – but warned that the wider party would back the demonstrations if the government did not take action.

“We are supporting this movement,” Ahmed said. “If the government does not respond, we will have to join the movement actively as a party.”

Also on Wednesday, the National Citizen Party (NCP) – made up of many of the students who spearheaded the uprising against Hasina – protested outside the Election Commission, alleging it had been taken over by the BNP.

“The Election Commission no longer exists as a constitutional body”, key NCP leader Nasir Uddin Patwary said.

“It has become a party office of the BNP and is now acting as the party’s spokesperson.”

Bangladesh BNP Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Key Bangladesh party protests against government

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Read more stories