ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

The Pakistan Army has strongly rejected what it termed as “unfounded and misleading” allegations regarding the recent incident in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, stressing that such claims are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign to undermine the military’s counterterrorism efforts.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the tragic May 19 incident, which resulted in civilian casualties, was falsely attributed to Pakistan’s security forces by certain elements.

“These claims are entirely baseless and are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the security forces’ steadfast efforts in the ongoing counterterrorism operations,” the ISPR stated.

Nine terrorists killed in Pakistan’s KP province

According to the statement, preliminary findings of an inquiry initiated immediately after the incident confirmed that the attack was executed by the Indian-sponsored militant group “Fitna Al Khawarij” – a term used by the state for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The perpetrators acted on behalf of Indian masters and deliberately used civilian populations and residential areas as human shields to carry out terrorist activities,” the ISPR said.

Such tactics, the military noted, are designed to create mistrust between the local population and the armed forces. “These attempts to sow discord will not succeed. Security forces and the people remain united in the resolve to root out terrorism,” the statement added.

Reaffirming the military’s commitment to combating terrorism, the ISPR said: “Armed forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism and will ensure that those involved in this inhuman act are brought to justice.”