President Zardari lauds China’s role in ‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development’

  • Says Pakistan staunch supporter of One China policy
BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 06:24pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the governments and peoples of Pakistan and China on the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, lauding China’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development during this commemorative occasion.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, he affirmed that Pakistan highly values its historic and time-tested relationship with China, emphasising that the ties remain a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The president remarked that over the past seven decades, bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations had grown from strength to strength, evolving into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

China says it backs Pakistan in defending ‘sovereignty’

He described Pakistan and China as “iron brothers” bound by an all-weather friendship.

“Pakistan is a staunch supporter of the ‘One China’ policy and will continue to stand firmly with China on its core national interests,” he added.

The president expressed gratitude to the government and people of China for consistently supporting Pakistan in times of need.

He lauded China’s vital role in Pakistan’s economic and social development, as well as in strengthening Pakistan’s defence sector.

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining example of bilateral cooperation, the president noted that the CPEC positively impacted Pakistan’s economy, infrastructure, and energy sector.

“Pakistan-China relations are anchored in mutual trust, respect, and goodwill, and both countries remain committed to promoting regional peace, stability, shared prosperity, and enhanced connectivity.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen bilateral ties in the areas of economy, technology, defence, education, and trade. He also reaffirmed his resolve to broaden and strengthen these relations in the future.

