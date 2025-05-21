AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BYD launches low-cost ‘Dolphin Surf’ electric car in Europe

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 05:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: China’s BYD introduced its low-cost electric ‘Dolphin Surf’ car, its tenth model on offer in Europe, in Berlin on Wednesday, as sales across the region pick up speed after a strategic revamp.

The car will sell at three price points, from 22,990 euros ($26,100.55) for a 322-kilometre range, to 24,990 euros for a 507-kilometre range.

Until the end of June, the three versions will be available at a discounted price of 19,990-24,990 euros, sales chief Patrick Schulz announced on Wednesday.

The car piles pressure on Europe’s carmakers to offer more affordable electric alternatives, with cost still a major barrier to wider adoption of electric cars.

While only a handful of models, such as the Dacia Spring or Leapmotor’s T03, exist in Europe for under 20,000 euros, 11 new models priced under 25,000 euros will go on sale on the continent this year including Volkswagen’s ID.2, the Renault R5, the Fiat Grand Panda, and the Hyundai Inster.

“The compact segment is the next frontier for electrification in Europe,” Maria Grazia Davino, regionalmanaging director for markets including Germany, said in Berlin.

“We think this market has huge potential.”

BYD Dolphin Surf

Comments

200 characters

BYD launches low-cost ‘Dolphin Surf’ electric car in Europe

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Shield Corporation to end diaper production

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Read more stories