Bunny’s Limited to set up bread production plant in Islamabad’s Industrial Area

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 02:14pm

Bunny’s Limited announced on Wednesday that it has decided to install a bread production plant in 1-9 Industrial Area, Islamabad.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX), the company said that the Board of Directors held a meeting today and also decided to expand its geographical range to the northern areas of the country.

“Company will purchase this plant form its own sources and the required funds have been allocated for this project,” it said in its notice.

Bunny’s added that the installed capacity of the upcoming bread line is approximately 25% of the existing bread line in Lahore.

“The Board has also authorized the management of the Company to do all the needful acts to complete this project.”

Bunny’s Limited (BNL) was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1980 and was later converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of bakery and other food products

