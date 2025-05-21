AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.95 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.06%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.61%)
KOSM 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.19%)
MLCF 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 212.01 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.1%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.57 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.88%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.64%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.76%)
TRG 63.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.67%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.92%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,594 Increased By 622.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 36,471 Increased By 187.4 (0.52%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB warns buoyant markets ‘out of sync’ with uncertain world

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 01:34pm

FRANKFURT: Buoyant credit and stock markets appear “out of sync” with a world gripped by geopolitical and trade uncertainty, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The warning came as part of the ECB’s twice-yearly Financial Stability Review, a litany of old and new risks ranging from funds depleting their cash buffers to overvalued property markets and high government debt.

In the latest edition, the ECB said investors might be underestimating the risk that the economy performs worse than expected, trade tensions escalate or an expected easing of monetary policy fails to materialise.

“Despite the drawdowns, equity valuations remain high while credit spreads still appear out of sync with underlying credit risk,” ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said in his foreword.

The ECB described tariffs as “major downside risk”, estimating that an increase of one standard deviation in an index measuring trade policy uncertainty lowered the median growth forecast by 0.15 percentage points after four quarters.

ECB to stand by past stimulus policies in strategy review

Such a surge in uncertainty also pushed down banks’ share prices by 10.4% after six months and increased their cost of borrowing on the bond market by 7 basis points, the ECB said.

Among other risks, the ECB listed cyber attacks, concentrated investments in private markets and growing - if still tenuous - linkages between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance.

ECB

Comments

200 characters

ECB warns buoyant markets ‘out of sync’ with uncertain world

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories