Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 5.754 million barrels per day in March

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 01:32pm

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports in March fell to 5.754 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.547 million bpd in February, official data showed on Wednesday.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude output for March was at 8.957 million bpd, up from 8.947 million bpd in February.

Saudi refineries’ crude throughput was at 2.944 million bpd in March, up 0.323 million bpd from February’s 2.621 million bpd, the data showed. Direct crude burning increased by 100,000 bpd to 383,000 bpd in March.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC provide monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Global crude exports dip as trade routes reshuffle again

Earlier this month, OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, has agreed to accelerate oil production hikes for a second consecutive month, raising output in June by 411,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia crude exports

