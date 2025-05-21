Thai exports should exceed target this year, commerce minister says

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to beat a target of 2% to 3% growth this year, helped by increased shipments to countries other than the United States, its commerce minister said on Wednesday.

The government will try to make an appointment to talk trade with the United States this month, Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters.

The United States is Thailand’s biggest export destination and a tariff of 36% on its goods has been imposed, which Bangkok is seeking to negotiate.