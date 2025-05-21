AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
Business & Finance

Thai exports should exceed target this year, commerce minister says

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 12:33pm

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to beat a target of 2% to 3% growth this year, helped by increased shipments to countries other than the United States, its commerce minister said on Wednesday.

The government will try to make an appointment to talk trade with the United States this month, Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters.

Thai shippers keeps 2025 export forecast, call for rate cut

The United States is Thailand’s biggest export destination and a tariff of 36% on its goods has been imposed, which Bangkok is seeking to negotiate.

