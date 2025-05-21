AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.43%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.45%)
HUBC 141.28 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.31%)
MLCF 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
PAEL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.5%)
SEARL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.19%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,619 Increased By 648.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,480 Increased By 196.1 (0.54%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Brendon McCullum wants England to show a bit more humility

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 12:17pm

LONDON: England head coach Brendon McCullum said his players must try to show a bit more humility and remember that they are still being judged by how they act away from the cricket field.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have championed England’s results-oriented approach built primarily on their take-no-prisoners batting style.

While the aggressive brand of cricket won them 11 of the first 12 matches under the leadership pairing, its effectiveness waned and they lost test series in India and Pakistan last year.

In March, England Director of Cricket Rob Key said players needed to “stop talking rubbish” after some made casual comments about not caring about outcomes.

“It’s not just about what you do on the cricket field,” McCullum said ahead of their one-off test against Zimbabwe at Nottingham beginning on Thursday. “It’s how you carry yourself. It’s how you interact with the public. It’s the messaging that you give.”

Injuries disrupted England’s training during India ODI series: McCullum

The New Zealander added that he would wanted the players “show some humility and not feel out of touch with the general population”.

With a home series against India and trip to Australia scheduled later this year, McCullum wanted his team to give fans the same sense of excitement as they did early in his tenure.

“I think people were excited with how we played at the start, enthralled by the free-wheeling cricket we played,” he said.

“I felt they had a sense of belonging to that type of group.

“But (since then) we have let opportunities slip and perhaps not been as smart as we possibly could with some of our comments to the media.”

Brendon McCullum

Comments

200 characters

Brendon McCullum wants England to show a bit more humility

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories