AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.95 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.06%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.61%)
KOSM 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.19%)
MLCF 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 212.01 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.1%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.57 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.88%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.64%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.76%)
TRG 63.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.67%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.92%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,594 Increased By 622.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 36,471 Increased By 187.4 (0.52%)
Markets

Australian shares rise, boosted by financials after RBA rate cut

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 11:54am

Australian shares climbed on Wednesday, led by banks after the local central bank cut interest rates as expected, citing softening inflation and global uncertainty from US tariffs, with energy and gold adding to the rise.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 8,393.1 points by 0029 GMT.

The benchmark had ended the last session 0.6% higher.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate by 25 basis points (bps), citing cooling inflation at home and a severe downside scenario for global trade from US tariffs, in a move that was fully priced in by markets since the levies were announced in April.

Investors still expect at least two more rate cuts this year to bring the cash rate in the 3.10%-3.35% range.

Financial stocks gained 0.8%, with National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ rising 0.5%, 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Gold stocks rose nearly 4%, tracking bullion prices higher as investors sought safe assets amid US fiscal uncertainty. Evolution Mining, St Barbara and Northern Star Resources added 5.3%, 3.4% and 3.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks advanced 1.6% as oil rose on reports that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.

Australia’s top gas producer, Woodside Energy, advanced 1.5%, while smaller rival Santos gained 0.9%.

Miners, banks lead Australian shares higher ahead of RBA rate decision

Miners added nearly 1% as iron ore prices inched up amid resilient near-term demand.

In company news, James Hardie Industries’ Australian-listed stock shed 4.6% and was among the top laggards on the benchmark index.

The building materials maker reported a 9% slump in its full-year profit.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,712.96.

