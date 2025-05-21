AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.43%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.45%)
HUBC 141.28 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.31%)
MLCF 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
PAEL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.5%)
SEARL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.19%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,616 Increased By 644.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,479 Increased By 195.2 (0.54%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ringgit leads Asia FX higher as dollar softens; Jakarta assets steady

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 11:45am

Currencies in emerging Asia traded higher for the second straight session against an easing US dollar on Wednesday, while stock markets lacked direction as investors sought more cues on progress in trade deals.

The Malaysian ringgit rose as much as 0.6%, leading the gains among its regional peers.

The Singapore dollar, Thai baht and Philippine peso added between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The dollar inched lower against other major currencies as US President Donald Trump failed to make Republican holdouts back his tax bill.

“This is due to the combination of short-term and long-term headwinds for the greenback,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“There is a move (at the margins) to reduce exposure to US assets due to a loss of confidence in US institutions. Dollar is continuing its move lower and I think that has a cyclical and structural basis.”

The ringgit remained about 2.5% below the multi-month highs it reached earlier in May despite advancing in four out of the past six sessions, including today’s gains.

Elsewhere, the Taiwan dollar and South Korean won added 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Asia FX mixed; ringgit extends decline on weak growth outlook

Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” are set to be reinstated in early July, prompting negotiators worldwide to rush to secure trade agreements with the world’s largest economy.

Recent headlines have done little to lift the mood, with the US Treasury saying it does not anticipate any trade deal announcements during this week’s Group of Seven finance leaders’ meeting in Canada.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed following a CNN report that said Israel may be preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, citing new US intelligence.

Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia and Indonesia are net importers of oil, which have been grappling with declining output and rising domestic consumption.

Indonesian assets were steady ahead of an expected rate cut by the domestic central bank.

The rupiah was flat while equities in Jakarta traded 0.6% in the green.

With growth prospects fading, Bank Indonesia is facing mounting pressure to cut interest rates and support domestic demand amid a weakening global economy.

Its regional peers, including central banks in Thailand and the Philippines, already lowered borrowing costs in April.

Stock markets in emerging Asia were mixed with equities in Taipei and South Korea leading gains.

Shares in Seoul rose after battery makers staged a rebound as Trump failed to receive backing for his tax bill, while equities in Thailand and Philippines rose 0.7%.

The Malaysian benchmark index was on track for its fifth-consecutive day of losses, bucking the momentum in its regional peers.

Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Ringgit leads Asia FX higher as dollar softens; Jakarta assets steady

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories