AIRLINK 160.01 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.51%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.92 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.34%)
FCCL 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.12%)
HUBC 141.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.38%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.86%)
MLCF 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
PAEL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.5%)
SEARL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.76%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.92%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,598 Increased By 626.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 36,473 Increased By 189.4 (0.52%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Low diversity in critical mineral markets could hurt industry, IEA says

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 11:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Critical mineral markets are at risk of painful disruptions after becoming more concentrated, particularly in refining and processing, and with the spread of export restrictions, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday.

The use of critical minerals has spiked in recent years sparked by energy transition projects such as electric vehicles, battery storage, renewables and grid networks, while the industry has consolidated to a few major players.

“Even in a well-supplied market, critical mineral supply chains can be highly vulnerable to supply shocks, be they from extreme weather, a technical failure or trade disruptions,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“The impact of a supply shock can be far-reaching, bringing higher prices for consumers and reducing industrial competitiveness,” he said. The average share of the top three refined material suppliers is projected to decline only marginally by 2035 to 82%, effectively returning to the concentration levels seen in 2020, the IEA said.

China, the dominant force in the industry, is expected to continue to grow its refining capabilities at a faster pace than the rest of the world to 2035, and has also added two-thirds of global battery recycling capacity growth since 2020.

This high concentration increases the global market’s supply shock risk, especially with the expanding number of export control measures on critical minerals, the IEA said.

IEA forecasts slowdown in global oil demand growth for the rest of 2025

Similar trends are expected in the mining sector, with lower diversification expected for copper, nickel and cobalt, while concentration is expected to ease with the mining of lithium, graphite and rare earths.

For copper, the current mine project pipeline points to a potential 30% supply shortfall by 2035 due to declining ore grades, rising capital costs, limited resource discoveries and long lead times, the IEA said.

Lithium’s rapidly growing demand as an integral part of the energy transition is expected to push the market into deficit by the 2030s, but the prospects for developing new lithium projects are much more favourable than for copper, it said.

IEA

Comments

200 characters

Low diversity in critical mineral markets could hurt industry, IEA says

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories