AIRLINK 156.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.33%)
BOP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
CNERGY 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
CPHL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.15%)
FCCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FFL 15.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.7%)
HUBC 141.86 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.88%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.06%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.82%)
MLCF 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.83%)
OGDC 210.72 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.49%)
PACE 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.05%)
PAEL 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.51%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.12%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.22%)
PTC 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
SYM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.54%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.01%)
BR100 12,810 Increased By 104.1 (0.82%)
BR30 37,951 Increased By 329.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 119,702 Increased By 731.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,523 Increased By 239.3 (0.66%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Toyota debuts new software system in revamped RAV4

  • RAV4 has become one of Toyota's most popular models worldwide
Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 08:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota unveiled its latest RAV4 on Wednesday and said the compact sport utility vehicle would be its first model to feature its Arene software development platform.

“The RAV4 marks a start in our journey in building software-defined vehicles,” Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer, said.

In the new RAV4, the platform has helped with the development of software powering the new multimedia system’s cockpit voice agent and centre display, as well as advanced safety technologies.

Launched in 1994, the RAV4 has become one of Toyota’s most popular models worldwide, with more than a million vehicles sold last year.

Toyota plans to launch the sixth-generation RAV4 in North America, Japan and Europe in the current business year to end-March 2026.

Toyota Industries to accept Toyota group offer, Kyodo says

It will also have variants with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The plug-in hybrid vehicles will have a battery-only range of 150 km (93 miles).

Toyota is considering producing the latest version of the vehicle in the United States instead of an earlier plan to export from Japan and Canada, people familiar with the matter have said, rethinking its supply chains to lessen the hit from U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles.

The current version of the RAV4 is made in Kentucky, Japan and Canada.

Toyota said at the time it had nothing to announce.

Toyota North America RAV4 Arene software development platform

Comments

200 characters

Toyota debuts new software system in revamped RAV4

At least four children killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

National Targeting System unveiled to combat sales tax evasion

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers in Pakistan

More luxury items set to attract sales tax in upcoming Pakistan budget

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Pakistan govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

Read more stories