Pakistan Print 2025-05-21

Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May

AFP Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have agreed to withdraw troop reinforcements deployed during their recent conflict back to their peacetime positions by the end of May, a senior Pakistani security official told AFP on Tuesday.

More than 70 people were killed in the four-day conflict, which was sparked by an attack on tourists by gunmen in Occupied Kashmir last month that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing — a charge it denies.

The military confrontation involving intense tit-for-tat drone, missile, aerial combat and artillery exchanges came to an abrupt end after US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire, which is still holding.

“Troops will be withdrawn to pre-conflict positions by the end of May,” the senior security official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said both countries agreed a phased withdrawal of the additional troops and weaponry deployed, mostly on the already heavily militarised de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LoC).

It comes after the Indian army last week said both sides agreed to take “immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas”.

“All of these steps were initially planned to be completed within 10 days, but minor issues caused delays,” the Pakistani official added.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, which have fought several wars over Muslim majority region since their 1947 independence from British rule.

The latest conflict began on May 7 when India launched strikes against what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, triggering an immediate response from Islamabad.

