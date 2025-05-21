PM, President meet at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidency) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the President on the decision to promote Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

President Zardari was taken into confidence on the matter and expressed his full support.

The President praised General Munir’s leadership of the armed forces and his strategic role in defending the country.

He remarked that General Asim Munir is deserving of the Field Marshal rank due to his effective response to Indian aggression, exemplary performance in national defence, and superior military strategy.

The meeting also paid tribute to the Pakistan armed forces and their leadership for their strong and effective retaliatory actions against Indian attacks.

The President said that under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir, the armed forces successfully defended the motherland.

The leadership of the armed forces and the Pakistani army were praised for Pakistan’s effective response to Indian attacks in the meeting.

