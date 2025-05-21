AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Minister chairs SESSI meeting prior to budget

Recorder Report Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem, chaired the 172nd meeting of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institute, held at SESSI headquarters on May 19, to review the re-appropriation of the budget for the new fiscal year.

The meeting was convened to review the progress/implementation of the decisions of the Governing Body meeting, including the revised budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Governing Body members emphasized improving medical services in SESSI hospitals/dispensaries and directed the SESSI administration to provide more facilities to workers, offering a one-window solution to save their time.

For medical facilities not available in SESSI medical institutions, the Governing Body approved four renowned hospitals in Karachi to provide medical facilities, including Ziauddin Hospital, Dow University of Health Sciences (Dow Hospital), Patel Hospital, and Hashmani Hospital for Eye Diseases.

Similarly, two private hospitals in Hyderabad and two in Sukkur were also approved.

Minister chairs SESSI meeting prior to budget

