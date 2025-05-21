AIRLINK 156.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.33%)
Punjab livestock dept to provide 7,000 bikes on easy instalments

Recorder Report Published May 21, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department (PLDDD) on Tuesday launched an initiative aimed at providing 7,000 motorcycles on easy monthly installments without any interest to the para-veterinary staff of the department to resolve their issue of transportation.

First batch of motorbikes were distributed among the employees at a ceremony held at the livestock department on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani participated as the chief guest. On this occasion, Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, along with Additional Secretary (Technical), Director Generals, and other officials of the department were also present. Director General Extension, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, welcomed all the distinguished guests.

While addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif generously approved funds to meet the transportation and motorcycle needs of the para-vets. Through this initiative, they will be able to obtain motorcycles on interest-free, easy monthly installments.

He said that para-vets play a vital role in providing timely vaccination and care to livestock owned by farmers in remote areas. He further noted that, for the first time in history, the Chief Minister allocated Rs20 billion for the livestock department in her government’s first budget last year.

The provincial minister added that a total of 7,000 motorbikes will be provided to the para-veterinary staff in two phases, with 3,412 motorbikes being distributed in the first phase today. The design of the motorbikes was developed in consultation with the para-vets. He emphasized that these new bikes will enhance the operational capacity of the livestock department.

He expressed confidence that, with the provision of new motorbikes, para-vets will deliver services to livestock farmers with even greater dedication. Outstanding performers among the para-vets will also be rewarded.

Earlier, Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that para-vets are our frontline force, and addressing their issues is a top priority. He stated that a departmental structure has been developed for institutional betterment, which will provide training facilities and ensure timely promotions for employees.

