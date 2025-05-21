Info secy vows govt’s resolve to prioritise public welfare

ISLAMABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to prioritise public welfare and national cohesion in the upcoming budget, despite fiscal challenges under International Monetary Fund (IMF) constraints.

Speaking at a pre-budget dialogue titled, “Rethinking Economic Policy for a Just Energy Transition” — jointly organised by PRIED and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) — Barrister Danyal said the government is working to deliver targeted relief through revised policies, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, used cars, and affordable energy.

“We will work within these limits to turn contention into consensus and scarcity into shared prosperity,” he said, urging bipartisan collaboration to ensure inclusive growth and equitable resource-sharing. Highlighting the significance of national unity, Barrister Danyal emphasized Balochistan’s central role in Pakistan’s collective identity.

He praised young lawmakers from the province for championing grassroots issues and stressed that every citizen — from Sindh’s farmers to Punjab’s mothers —deserves dignity and opportunity.

“Our strength lies in our people,” he noted.

In a strong pitch for energy reforms, the parliamentary secretary advocated for the decentralisation of power distribution by transferring Discos to provincial governments. He also outlined a vision for expanding solar energy through localised micro-grids to close rural-urban gaps in energy access.

Barrister Danyal linked economic resilience to institutional reform and stressed the Council of Common Interests’ role in enabling cohesive federal-provincial coordination.

“By harmonising efforts and centering public needs, we can navigate constraints and build a sustainable future,” he concluded.

