May 21, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-21

Energy sector: Govt explores co-op avenues with Deloitte team

Recorder Report Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Deloitte Advisory US, led by Richard Longstaff, met with the Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and exploring avenues of cooperation to benefit from the strategic advisory services for Pakistan’s energy sector.

The discussions centered on key challenges and opportunities within Pakistan’s oil, gas, minerals and gemstone industries, with an emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency, mitigating risks, and fostering sustainable growth. The Deloitte delegation shared insights on global best practices in risk advisory, digital transformation, and governance frameworks that could support the Ministry’s objectives.

Malik highlighted the government’s commitment to modernising the energy sector and welcomed Deloitte’s expertise in risk management and strategic advisory. "Pakistan’s energy sector is undergoing significant transformation, and partnerships with globally recognized firms like Deloitte can play a pivotal role in ensuring resilience and innovation," said the minister.

Longstaff expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Deloitte is honored to engage with Pakistan and contribute our global expertise to support the country’s energy goals. We look forward to a productive partnership that drives value and sustainability."Sofyan Yusufi, lead advisory partner at Deloitte also gave his insights on possible areas of collaboration with Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to explore further avenues of cooperation, including capacity-building initiatives and technology-driven solutions for the petroleum sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

energy sector Pervaiz Malik Deloitte Pakistan energy sector Minister for Petroleum Richard Longstaff Deloitte Advisory US

