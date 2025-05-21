FPCCI demands reviewing Income Tax Amendment Ordinance

KARACHI: President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh has demanded government to review Income Tax Amendment Ordinance.

He said all chambers and associations across the country have rejected the Income Tax Ordinance. It is not right to freeze accounts and give unlimited powers to withdraw money to tax officers said FPCCI President.

This move will increase corruption instead of increasing tax recoveries, he added. The business community has strong reservations about the amendment ordinance, the government should review it, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said, the government should provide facilities to the business community instead of taking measures that are hostile to the economy and business.

FPCCI, being a representative organization, demands the withdrawal of the ordinance, he said. The government should ensure consultation with the relevant stakeholders before enacting legislation. President FPCCI said.

FPCCI is ready to cooperate with the government to increase tax collection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025