AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-21

FCCI President meets Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad

Recorder Report Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 06:52am

FAISALABAD: Exponential growth is expected from next year due to the viable economic policies and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) must educate business community about its concessional schemes to fulfill financing needs of the business community, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad Waqas Kashif Bajwa, he said that SBP has introduced subsidized loans for the SME sector but they are not allowed to import old machinery under this scheme. He said that SME has limited financial resources and could not purchase new Air Jet or Sulzer power looms as a dollar has escalated from Rs. 80 to 281. He said that machinery abandoned after two or three years in developed countries could be reused in Pakistan for decades ensuring improved quality and production.

He requested the Chief Manager to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to inform businessmen about the benefits of the concessional schemes launched by SBP. He said that the definition of the SME sector could also be proportionately increased while the limit of Rs. 5million may be increased up to 10 million for female entrepreneurs.

Waqas Kashif Bajwa said that SBP was regularly organizing awareness sessions about its various concessional schemes but it could not give the desired results. He assured to launch awareness sessions afresh in collaboration with FCCI to motivate the concerned stakeholders to avail this facility.

Later President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented a special gift to Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad while he was also decorated with a pen to mark the 50 Years Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI. Madam Qurat Ul Ain Deputy Chief Manager SBP, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha and executive members Muhammad Ali and Waheed Khaliq Ramay were also present during this meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP FCCI business community FCCI president Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad

Comments

200 characters

FCCI President meets Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories