Envoys present diplomatic credentials to President

Naveed Butt Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further improving bilateral ties with Thailand, the Philippines, Slovenia, Serbia, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Latvia, in the fields of trade and economy.

The president expressed these views while talking to the ambassadors-designates of Thailand, Philippines, Slovenia, Serbia, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Latvia to Pakistan, who called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials to him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The Ambassador-designate of Thailand, Rongvudhi Virabutr; the Ambassador-designate of the Philippines, Dr Emmanuel R Fernandez; Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Slovenia, Igor Juki; Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Serbia, Damir Kovacevic; Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Burkina Faso, MohamadiKabore; Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Zambia, Ivan Zyuulu, and Non-Resident Ambassador of Latvia, Dana Goldfina, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Zardari during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Upon their arrival, the envoys were presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces.

The president highlighted the need for further expanding bilateral trade and business relations with the respective countries. He congratulated the ambassadors on their new assignments and wished them success in the exercise of their duties.

