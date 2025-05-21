AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2025-05-21

Gold prices show upward trend

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday following a slight rise in the global rates, still hovering close to $3,250 per ounce, traders said.

Local market saw an upward trend as the global bullion rate increased by $3, reaching $3,244 per ounce. This rise drove gold prices up by Rs300 per tola and Rs257 per 10 grams.

Thus, gold rates scaled up to Rs342,800 per tola and Rs293,895 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

Domestic silver prices continued holding steady at Rs3,410 per tola and Rs2,923 per 10 grams with international market selling the white metal at $33 per ounce, according to the association.

Gold Gold Prices Gold Spot

