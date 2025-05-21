Use of ministry’s building: Senate panel briefed about non-payment of rent by NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Housing and Works was briefed on Tuesday about the non-payment of rent since March 2021 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the use of a building of the Ministry of Housing and Works in Federal Lodges, Wafaqi Colony, Dhana Singh Wala, Lahore.

It was revealed that a total of Rs480 million outstanding has not yet been paid by the NAB to the ministry, and the building has still not been vacated.

It was further informed that the decision on the matter is pending with the Prime Minister’s Office. The committee found that no agreement had been signed between the two departments. The chairman expressed serious displeasure over the negligence of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

Senator Saifullah Abro urged departments to discourage such practices and to maintain clear documentation when signing agreements. The chairman directed both departments to settle the matter within one month, warning that if they fail to implement the committee’s decision, the officers involved in the negligence will be summoned and punished.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, convened Tuesday to identify the reasons for delays in CDA and FGEHA projects, and the unauthorised utilisation of government accommodations by other departments without approval or payment of rent.

The chairman of the committee commended the input of all committee members regarding the vacation of illegally possessed accommodations of the Ministry of Housing and Works in Wafaqi Colony, Lahore, by the Punjab Police.

He informed that the Punjab Police had illegally occupied the said accommodations since 1990 and had never paid a single penny in lieu of using them. Punjab Police submitted the compliance report over the directions passed by the committee and upon the directions of the committee, the Punjab Police paid Rs1.6 million in rent, up to the year 2024 and assured the committee that the remaining rent would be paid in the upcoming financial year.

While briefing on the progress of the construction of Islamabad Jail, the chairman CDA informed that the project was handed over by PWD to CDA with a revised cost of Rs7.4 billion on 26-06-2024. In Phase I, the construction of the Admin Block and boundary wall has been completed up to 98 percent, and roads and infrastructure up to 75 percent. He added that delays in funding from the Ministry of Planning and Development caused the project’s delay. The committee expressed concern over the delay in fund disbursement by the Ministry of Finance and other concerned authorities and directed that the ministries of Planning and Development and Finance be summoned to brief the committee on the delay in releasing funds to the Ministry of Interior for CDA projects. The chairman, upon the request of the chairman CDA, recommended for hiring the human resources required to operate the jail.

On the issue of malfunctioning of lifts in the Shaheed-e-Millat Building, the chairman CDA stated that only one out of five lifts was operational. Another lift had been repaired, but three were still not working. However, CDA has urgently issued a tender notice of Rs120 million for the repair of the three lifts. The Committee was informed that in the Shaheed-e-Millat Building and other government offices, some lifts are specifically reserved for VIPs/senior officers, and public or government employees are not allowed to use them. The committee took serious notice of this VIP culture in government buildings and directed CDA to eliminate such practices and ensure all lifts are accessible to the general public.

The joint secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, briefed the committee on the seniority list for the allotment of government accommodations to federal employees. He informed the committee that the ministry has a backlog of 26,000 applications, while there are only 17,000 houses available in Islamabad. The committee found the briefing insufficient and directed the ministry to provide a list of illegal allotments and the names of officers involved in such unlawful practices. The committee also ordered the discontinuation of all functions of the Restoration Committee and directed the ministry to submit a report at the next committee meeting.

The committee also noted that FGEHA is not awarding tenders uniformly to firms, is not seriously pursuing its projects, and has failed to deliver completed projects to end users. Senator Saifullah Abro criticized the rising costs of FGEHA projects caused by delays on their part, with the burden passed on to the end users. The committee directed FGEHA to submit a list of all ongoing projects, including complete details and associated costs.

The meeting was attended by senators, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Saifullah Abro, Husna Bano, Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, and HidayatUllah Khan.

