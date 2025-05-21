Opposition’s resolutions rejected: PA business turns into ‘one-sided’ affair

KARACHI: In a stark display of numerical might, the Sindh Assembly business Tuesday turned into a one-sided affair as the ruling treasury benches steamrolled over opposition resolutions — including a critical motion against K-Electric — while effortlessly passing their own.

Powerless and outnumbered, opposition lawmakers watched as their voices were drowned under the weight of the government’s majority, highlighting the deepening divide in the provincial legislature.

Amongst the rejected resolutions the first was by MQM’s Aamir Siddiqui demanding a judicial commission to investigate alleged misconduct by K-Electric was rejected. Parliamentary Secretary Heer Ismail Soho stated that a House Committee, led by Fayyaz Butt and comprising equal representation from the government and opposition, already exists to address such issues.

Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla confirmed that a meeting of the committee had been scheduled for the following day, assuring that Siddiqui’s complaint would be heard.

Another resolution by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq, calling for austerity in light of deteriorating economic conditions, was also turned down. Heer Soho argued that the Sindh government had already implemented cost-cutting measures, citing that the Chief Minister now only serves tea with two biscuits.

In contrast, several resolutions from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) received approval. A resolution by Dr. Sikandar Shoro demanding an end to gas load shedding in Sindh was passed unanimously. He emphasized Sindh’s constitutional right to prioritize the use of its own extracted gas. The opposition supported this motion.

Similarly, a resolution by PPP’s Asif Musa, urging the federal government to allocate funds in the upcoming budget for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, was approved. Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi expressed support while pointing out the condition of the Karachi Motorway. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq humorously remarked that his resolution might have passed if he had worn a tie and coat.

The House also unanimously passed a resolution honoring boxer Alia Soomro, presented by PPP’s Shazia Karim. Soomro, the daughter of a laborer and winner of a recent boxing competition, was present in the gallery with her father. Assembly members applauded her, and she saluted the House on her birthday. The session was adjourned until Thursday at 12 noon.

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho announced that the provincial government is working to establish burn wards in multiple hospitals across Sindh to enhance treatment facilities for burn victims. Currently, Civil Hospital Karachi has a 68-bed burn unit, and another ward is planned on the eighth floor of the Trauma Center.

Responding to written and supplementary questions during the Sindh Assembly’s question hour, chaired by Rehana Leghari from the Panel of Chairpersons, Dr. Pechuho said burn units are already functional in Hyderabad (60 beds), Larkana (7 beds), and Sukkur (20 beds). However, a severe shortage of trained staff, especially anesthetists, is delaying further expansion.

“We are unable to perform surgeries in burn wards without anesthesia, and government hospitals struggle to attract qualified staff due to better incentives in the private sector,” she said. “Even if we advertise vacancies, anesthesia professionals do not opt for government jobs.”

Dr. Pechuho also addressed concerns regarding rehabilitation centers for drug addicts. She stated that centers currently operate in Malir, Lyari, and Keamari, with new facilities being set up in Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas. Expansion work is underway in Hyderabad and Sukkur.

She clarified that the health department does not fund private organizations for rehabilitation but allocates funds to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). “Strict monitoring is conducted at these centers to prevent drugs from being smuggled in,’’ she added.

Highlighting the social impact of drug abuse, the minister said entire families are affected and that joint efforts by the police, Excise department, and ANF are ongoing to curb drug trafficking. Plans include six-month vocational training programs for rehabilitated individuals to reintegrate them into society. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted in educational institutions to prevent drug use among students.

Touching on the broader healthcare workforce issues, Dr. Pechuho acknowledged a shortage of nurses in government hospitals. “Nursing is a four-year course, and in five years, we expect to double the number of trained nurses,” she said, adding that new graduates are being sent for master’s programs and that the Asian Development Bank has recommended improvements in nursing colleges.

She noted that many locally trained nurses migrate abroad due to higher demand and better opportunities, which adds to the staffing challenges at home.

The Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, MQM’s Ali Khurshidi, has issued a stern condemnation of the ongoing power outages in Karachi, calling out the government and power utility K-Electric for their failure to provide basic services during a brutal heatwave.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Sindh Assembly session on Tuesday, he described the situation as dire, with 16 to 18 hours of daily load-shedding affecting every constituency in the city. “People are reaching out to their elected representatives, but no one in power is willing to listen,” he said.

He blamed the crisis on K-Electric’s inefficiency and accused the company of being unresponsive to complaints forwarded by assembly members. The utility, he said, has made its offices “no-go areas” for citizens while continuing both scheduled and forced load-shedding.

