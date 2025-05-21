AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-21

FAST Cables and NUST host forum on climate challenges

Press Release Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: FAST Cables, in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), successfully hosted the FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum—a high-impact event bringing together thought leaders from academia, industry, and civil society to explore the intersection of sustainability, innovation, and industrial transformation in Pakistan.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr Syed Irtiza Ali Shah, Principal, School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences, NUST. He highlighted the essential role of academia in solving real-world challenges and stressed the importance of university-industry collaboration. He also emphasized that sustainability must begin at the individual level, stating,

“In global innovation ecosystems, companies approach universities with real-world problems—and students deliver real-world solutions. That’s what we need to build in Pakistan. Our research must be aligned with the practical needs of industry.”

