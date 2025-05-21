CM Maryam meets UK High Commissioner

LAHORE: Appreciating the positive and prudent role of the United Kingdom in the recent Pakistan-India strained relations, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the Punjab government is determined to further expand its partnership with UK so as to explore new avenues of opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The CM said this during a meeting with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott. A luncheon was also hosted in the honour of outgoing Political Advisor to the British High Commission Zoe Ware on the occasion.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, education, investment, environmental protection and further promotion of partnership in the field of governance were discussed.

The Chief Minister paid glowing tributes to the outgoing Political Advisor to the British High Commission Zoe Ware and appreciated her diplomatic services. The Chief Minister offered to further enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of education, trade, investment, climate protection and governance. She lauded that Political Advisor Zoe Ware performed her duties with integrity, hard work and with a spirit to promote partnership between the two countries.

The CM appreciated that Political Advisor Zoe Ware’s role in global environmental projects like the ‘Earth shot Prize’ is highly commendable. Political Advisor Zoe Ware will always be remembered as a great friend in Punjab.

The Chief Minister said, “The Punjab government holds in high esteem Jane Marriott’s diplomatic services as a British High Commissioner.” She added, “Jane Marriott’s global diplomatic experience enabled to elevate Pakistan-UK relations to a new height.”

She highlighted, “The presence of a large number of 17 lakh British-Pakistani communities belongs to Punjab which speaks volumes of a long-lasting mutual relationship between Pakistan and UK.

