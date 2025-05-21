Armed forces have made the nation proud in front of world: PA Speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan’s Air Force, Army and Navy have taught India a historic lesson and Pakistan’s Armed Forces have made the nation proud in front of the world in a brilliant manner.

The PA Speaker said that Pakistan played role of frontline state in the war against terrorism. “In the war against terrorism, the army and people of Pakistan sacrificed more than 90,000 lives and suffered billions of dollars in losses, so how can India accuse Pakistan of terrorism?”, he questioned.

He said that by making allegations without evidence, India attacked our sovereignty in the dark of night and unilaterally blocked Pakistan’s water.

He said that Pakistan has demonstrated its skills and courage before the world. He said that today’s era is the most proud in my life. He said that the current era is the era of technological superiority, and technology played an important role in the recent Indo-Pak war. He said that the narrative created by our youth in the Indo-Pak war was recognized by the world.

He said that there was no technology in the school education system during our era. He said that learning skills with technology is a sign of our survival and progress.

He said that laws are also to be made to regulate artificial intelligence, but there is no such expert in the assembly. He said that an agreement is being made with a university to teach artificial intelligence to members of the assembly so that the members of the assembly who make laws gain skills. He hoped that the best working papers will come out in the three-day international conference.

Vice chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that we are proud of courage and wisdom with which Pakistan Army has fought Indian aggression. He said that we pay tribute to the army and political leadership for the use of best strategy and technology. He said that we are grateful to Allah Almighty who has bestowed us with a clear victory.

