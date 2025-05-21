AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-21

Armed forces have made the nation proud in front of world: PA Speaker

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan’s Air Force, Army and Navy have taught India a historic lesson and Pakistan’s Armed Forces have made the nation proud in front of the world in a brilliant manner.

The PA Speaker said that Pakistan played role of frontline state in the war against terrorism. “In the war against terrorism, the army and people of Pakistan sacrificed more than 90,000 lives and suffered billions of dollars in losses, so how can India accuse Pakistan of terrorism?”, he questioned.

He said that by making allegations without evidence, India attacked our sovereignty in the dark of night and unilaterally blocked Pakistan’s water.

He said that Pakistan has demonstrated its skills and courage before the world. He said that today’s era is the most proud in my life. He said that the current era is the era of technological superiority, and technology played an important role in the recent Indo-Pak war. He said that the narrative created by our youth in the Indo-Pak war was recognized by the world.

He said that there was no technology in the school education system during our era. He said that learning skills with technology is a sign of our survival and progress.

He said that laws are also to be made to regulate artificial intelligence, but there is no such expert in the assembly. He said that an agreement is being made with a university to teach artificial intelligence to members of the assembly so that the members of the assembly who make laws gain skills. He hoped that the best working papers will come out in the three-day international conference.

Vice chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that we are proud of courage and wisdom with which Pakistan Army has fought Indian aggression. He said that we pay tribute to the army and political leadership for the use of best strategy and technology. He said that we are grateful to Allah Almighty who has bestowed us with a clear victory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Pakistan armed forces Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Armed forces have made the nation proud in front of world: PA Speaker

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories