17 Punjab districts: CM approves beautification

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday presided over 3rd session of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners marathon meeting lasting for four hours and reviewed ongoing development projects of various districts.

The meeting was informed about the ongoing anti-encroachment operation and beautification plan in 17 districts.

The CM approved beautification projects in 17 districts and directed the district administrations to take steps to provide funds for the beautification and improvement projects. She was given a briefing about the annual development programme of the districts.

The chief minister announced to give honorarium to the Deputy Commissioners of Hafizabad, Rawalpindi and Narowal. She directed to establish charging stations for the electric buses and disclosed that 1100 electric buses will be provided to all major cities across the province.

She directed to ensure imposing a ban on displaying posters, banners and penaflex under any circumstance and further directed to ensure lane marking on the roads of all cities across Punjab.

She directed to establish grain markets, fruit and vegetable markets according to standard designs across the province and further directed to ensure the sale of “Roti” at uniform official rates across Punjab.

The CM also directed to ensure the construction of buildings according to building bylaws across the province and further directed to ensure strict implementation of the ban on spreading building materials of under-construction buildings on roads.

She also directed to carry out remodelling of the furniture market in Chiniot. She asserted that projects in all districts should be completed within the stipulated period adding that Deputy Commissioners should regularly visit hospitals and review the current situation. She directed to carry out inspection of school vans should for the safety of children.

The CM directed to ensure provision of protective clothing to sewer men for cleaning manholes. She said.

“Drains are boiling due to dirt in Lahore and immediate attention is needed to address this alarming issue on priority. Cleanliness of canals and drains should be ensured in small and big cities including Lahore. A cattle market should be set up on Eid-ul-Azha as per SOPs.

Urgent attention should be paid to filling potholes on the roads. Green grass in parks gives a beautiful look, fountains and waterfalls should also be established in the parks. Strict monitoring under Suthra Punjab programme should be carried out across Punjab.”

She maintained, “Sewers above road level cause traffic obstruction. Projects should be chalked out for providing clean drinking water to the people across the province.” The Chief Minister was informed in a briefing that a state-of-the-art food street will be built in Khanewal Sangalanwala Bazaar.

Khanewal Akbar Bazaar will be given the shape of a model bazaar. 42 bazaars of Toba Tek Singh district have been cleared of encroachments. A model village will be established in Toba Tek Singh. It was further apprised in the briefing that a ladies sports club for women will be established in Kamalia.

Encroachments have been eliminated in 39 markets of Attock. A gymnasium and community centre will be established in Attock. Beautification will be done in the area of Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib. 80 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Khushab.

Remodelling and beautification of the main markets of Quaidabad Nowshera will be done. It was informed in the briefing that 77 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Chakwal and Tala Gang, and encroachments will be completely eliminated by June 15.

Expansion of the main market of Chakwal Tala Gang is ongoing. Redesign and beautification of ancient 110-year-old railway station and bus stand will be done. Vehari Club Road will be made the district’s model market and wide market. Remodeling and beautification of Lari Adda Chowk and parking plaza will be made.

It was further apprised in the briefing that an operation being launched to eliminate encroachments in Mandi Bahauddin is successfully underway. A food street, park and parking area will be built in Mandi Bahauddin.

Sadr Bazaar Mandi Bahauddin will be made a model bazaar. Eight old bazaars of Mandi Bahauddin will be rehabilitated and improved. 84 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Gujrat. Food street and solar road lights will be installed near Gujrat Stadium. 73 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Hafizabad.

Vanike Road in Hafizabad will be given the status of a model bazaar. Remodelling and beautification of Umar Farooq Road and Canal in Bhakkar will be done.

It was further informed in the briefing 80 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Jhelum. Beautification and rehabilitation of Lehri Family Park Sohawa will be done.

Eight cart bazaars have been established in Muzaffargarh. 5,000 miyawaki plant forest and model bazaars will be built in Muzaffargarh. A food street will be built on the Mianwali canal side. About 92 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Chiniot.

Chiniot’s Jhang Road will be made a model road. Five thousand acres of land worth rupees three billion has been retrieved in Layyah. Layyah City Canal will be remodelled on the Lahore model. About 93-percnet of encroachments have been eliminated in Okara. It was informed in the briefing that remodelling of Okara Benazir Road will be carried out.

Sadar Bazaar Okara will be remodelled and a food street will be built. 100 percent of encroachments have been eliminated in Rajanpur. A model bazaar will be built in Jampur Dams Gate. Marri Park will be built at a location conducive to promote general health in Rajanpur.

