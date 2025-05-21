AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
May 21, 2025
Pakistan

Kamal meets KSA health minister

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health of Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal, held a meeting with the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fahd Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel.

The Saudi health minister warmly welcomed his Pakistani counterpart, reflecting the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries. During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in detailed discussions on a wide range of issues, including the promotion of technical cooperation in the health sector.

Federal Minister Kamal acknowledged and appreciated the continued support and contributions of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s health sector.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in vaccine production and the promotion of telemedicine. They also expressed their commitment to maintaining close communication for the welfare and well-being of the people of both countries.

Furthermore, the ministers expressed great satisfaction on the ongoing mutual cooperation for polio eradication and pledged to work together for broader improvements in the health sector.

