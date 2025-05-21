Sri Lanka shares fall as financials drag

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as losses in the financials stocks overpowered gains in the healthcare stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.37% at 16,336.25, snapping a six-day winning streak.

Tess Agro PLC and Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 14.3% and 7.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 58.4 million shares from 91.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.51 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($1.70 million) from 2.61 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.