WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 20, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-May-25 16-May-25 15-May-25 14-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102423 0.102907 0.102815 0.102669
Euro 0.832118 0.82963 0.829183 0.830216
Japanese yen 0.00509989 0.0051106 0.0050672 0.00502504
U.K. pound 0.989313 0.985084 0.985271 0.988279
U.S. dollar 0.738872 0.741138 0.741335 0.740339
Algerian dinar 0.00555773 0.0055662 0.0055674 0.00556755
Australian dollar 0.473026 0.476996 0.476382 0.479147
Botswana pula 0.0546765 0.0549183 0.0545623 0.0544149
Brazilian real 0.130577 0.130209 0.131624 0.131982
Brunei dollar 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829 0.569054
Canadian dollar 0.53018 0.530093 0.530177
Chilean peso 0.00078232 0.0007882 0.0007891 0.00078744
Czech koruna 0.0332737 0.0332751 0.0333021
Danish krone 0.111531 0.111207 0.11115 0.111301
Indian rupee 0.00864269 0.0086615 0.0086618 0.00867942
Israeli New Shekel 0.208016 0.20883 0.209417 0.208019
Korean won 0.00052992 0.0005295 0.0005236 0.00052369
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40518 2.41241 2.40917
Malaysian ringgit 0.171392 0.17367 0.172967 0.171593
Mauritian rupee 0.0160652 0.0161227 0.0160434 0.015909
Mexican peso 0.0379784 0.0380601 0.0382347
New Zealand dollar 0.435269 0.435196 0.437795 0.440095
Norwegian krone 0.0717623 0.0713044 0.0711748 0.0717466
Omani rial 1.92164 1.92805 1.92546
Peruvian sol 0.20085 0.201669 0.201453
Philippine peso 0.0132922 0.0132875 0.0132865 0.0132884
Polish zloty 0.19442 0.195794 0.1961 0.195986
Qatari riyal 0.202987 0.203663 0.20339
Russian ruble 0.00918838 0.009176 0.0092305 0.00922843
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197033 0.197689 0.197424
Singapore dollar 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829 0.569054
South African rand 0.0410567 0.0410566 0.0406672 0.0406413
Swedish krona 0.0763305 0.0758852 0.0761592 0.0764894
Swiss franc 0.887747 0.885681 0.884701 0.886793
Thai baht 0.0222646 0.0223537 0.0221983 0.0222311
Trinidadian dollar 0.109818 0.109833
U.A.E. dirham 0.20119 0.201861 0.20159
Uruguayan peso 0.0176971 0.0177774 0.0178005
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments