WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 20, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-May-25 16-May-25 15-May-25 14-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102423 0.102907 0.102815 0.102669 Euro 0.832118 0.82963 0.829183 0.830216 Japanese yen 0.00509989 0.0051106 0.0050672 0.00502504 U.K. pound 0.989313 0.985084 0.985271 0.988279 U.S. dollar 0.738872 0.741138 0.741335 0.740339 Algerian dinar 0.00555773 0.0055662 0.0055674 0.00556755 Australian dollar 0.473026 0.476996 0.476382 0.479147 Botswana pula 0.0546765 0.0549183 0.0545623 0.0544149 Brazilian real 0.130577 0.130209 0.131624 0.131982 Brunei dollar 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829 0.569054 Canadian dollar 0.53018 0.530093 0.530177 Chilean peso 0.00078232 0.0007882 0.0007891 0.00078744 Czech koruna 0.0332737 0.0332751 0.0333021 Danish krone 0.111531 0.111207 0.11115 0.111301 Indian rupee 0.00864269 0.0086615 0.0086618 0.00867942 Israeli New Shekel 0.208016 0.20883 0.209417 0.208019 Korean won 0.00052992 0.0005295 0.0005236 0.00052369 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40518 2.41241 2.40917 Malaysian ringgit 0.171392 0.17367 0.172967 0.171593 Mauritian rupee 0.0160652 0.0161227 0.0160434 0.015909 Mexican peso 0.0379784 0.0380601 0.0382347 New Zealand dollar 0.435269 0.435196 0.437795 0.440095 Norwegian krone 0.0717623 0.0713044 0.0711748 0.0717466 Omani rial 1.92164 1.92805 1.92546 Peruvian sol 0.20085 0.201669 0.201453 Philippine peso 0.0132922 0.0132875 0.0132865 0.0132884 Polish zloty 0.19442 0.195794 0.1961 0.195986 Qatari riyal 0.202987 0.203663 0.20339 Russian ruble 0.00918838 0.009176 0.0092305 0.00922843 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197033 0.197689 0.197424 Singapore dollar 0.56902 0.572307 0.570829 0.569054 South African rand 0.0410567 0.0410566 0.0406672 0.0406413 Swedish krona 0.0763305 0.0758852 0.0761592 0.0764894 Swiss franc 0.887747 0.885681 0.884701 0.886793 Thai baht 0.0222646 0.0223537 0.0221983 0.0222311 Trinidadian dollar 0.109818 0.109833 U.A.E. dirham 0.20119 0.201861 0.20159 Uruguayan peso 0.0176971 0.0177774 0.0178005 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

